Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,094 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $36,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

