Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,621 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $29,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth $4,134,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 64,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $78.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $55.49 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69.

