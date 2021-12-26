Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,936 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

RDIV opened at $41.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67.

