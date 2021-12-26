Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 173.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.17% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,251,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,456,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $138.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06.

