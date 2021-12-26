iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 548,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after purchasing an additional 80,417 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,838,508 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68.

