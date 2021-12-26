iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $41,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.97. 792,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $108.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

