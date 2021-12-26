iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.83. The stock had a trading volume of 655,029 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.