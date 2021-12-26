iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,475,000 after buying an additional 4,013,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,072.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after buying an additional 1,514,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,608,000 after buying an additional 825,493 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

