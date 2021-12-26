iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $154.69 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

