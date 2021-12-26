iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $52,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $262.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.12. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.