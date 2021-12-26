iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $30,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock opened at $275.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $218.36 and a 52 week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.