iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fiducient Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Fiducient Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $472.63. 4,368,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,306. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

