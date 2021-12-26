iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $472.63. 4,368,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,306. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

