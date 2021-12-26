iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $156,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.