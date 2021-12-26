iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.0% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,398,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,483. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.79 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

