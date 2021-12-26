Ispolink Market Capitalization Tops $16.28 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $16.28 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

