Israel Discount Bank of New York Invests $2.38 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,462.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3,438.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

