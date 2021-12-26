J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $126.85 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,926 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 15.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $126,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,191,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.