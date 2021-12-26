Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,185 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,075,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,751.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter.

PTF opened at $166.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day moving average is $158.44. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.33 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

