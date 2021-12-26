Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 51,189 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,189 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ouster worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ouster by 132.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Ouster by 30.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 87,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $532,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $5.38 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

