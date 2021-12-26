Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 909 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,189,688 shares of company stock valued at $148,184,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

AN stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.95.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

