Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

