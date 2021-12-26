Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 60,682 iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 60,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 565,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 49,634 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

