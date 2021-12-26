Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,568,000 after buying an additional 529,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.