Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,135 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 87,560 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

