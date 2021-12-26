Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $283.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.55 and a 200-day moving average of $290.60. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.75.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

