Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.45% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

