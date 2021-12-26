Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iRobot worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in iRobot by 26.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iRobot in the third quarter worth $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in iRobot in the third quarter worth $696,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 28.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $68.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

