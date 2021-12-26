Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 70,798 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.24 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

