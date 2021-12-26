Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $11.78 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

