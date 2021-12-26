Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after acquiring an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,806 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.