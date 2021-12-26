Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 178.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.91. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $62.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

