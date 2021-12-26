Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.54 Million in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.19% of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 170.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 86,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

