Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,793 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of SunOpta worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 125.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 172,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,111 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 8.5% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 160,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in SunOpta by 51.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 58.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 309,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of STKL opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.84.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.