Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.81% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

ALTL stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

