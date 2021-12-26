Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 36,203 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.77% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFFP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $244.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.08.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.