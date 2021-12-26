Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after acquiring an additional 544,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,973,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51,112 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL opened at $19.28 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

