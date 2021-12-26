Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Resolute Forest Products worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

NYSE RFP opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter.

RFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.