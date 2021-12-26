Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,548 Shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.18% of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RFDA stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $47.07.

