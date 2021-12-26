Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,313 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Targa Resources by 152.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 613,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 370,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE TRGP opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.