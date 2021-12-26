Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 935 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $177.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

