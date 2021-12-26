Jigstack Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $145,817.00 (STAK)

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Jigstack has a market cap of $14.74 million and $145,817.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jigstack has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,058,571,629 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

