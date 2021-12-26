Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $54,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

