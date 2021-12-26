Joint Ventures (JOINT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,511.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $13,584.22 and approximately $18,511.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

