Juggernaut (JGN) Price Hits $0.63

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $24.87 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

