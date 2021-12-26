Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Lessened by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Juniper Networks comprises 2.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,210,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,825,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,381,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

