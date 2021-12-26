Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $106,128.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00061273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.76 or 0.08053159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00074611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,377.32 or 0.99980358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00053021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

