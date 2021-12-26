JUST Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $333.44 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $428.14 million and $333.44 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00060942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.32 or 0.07930661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,873.13 or 0.99882562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00053335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

