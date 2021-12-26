Kalmar Price Hits $1.78 on Major Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Kalmar has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $7.22 million and $99,109.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.74 or 0.07994258 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.77 or 1.00121182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00073645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,063,524 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

