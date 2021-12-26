Kava Price Hits $4.08 (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00007982 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $591.87 million and $78.08 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.00227812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.15 or 0.00517171 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00074318 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 145,169,958 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.